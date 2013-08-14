Reebok Classic Unveils New Shaqnosis “Barracks” Camo Colorway

08.14.13 5 years ago
Because of the success of the initial re-release of Shaquille O’Neal‘s iconic Reebok Shaqnosis earlier this year, Reebok Classic is bringing us yet another dope new colorway. First, they came with the Orlando Magic edition. Next up was a Miami Heat colorway. Now, paying homage to Shaq’s upbringing on a military base, we have the “Barracks” edition, a camo sneaker sporting an all-over cargo green upper and camo collar lining.

Limited pairs will be hitting key retailers Foot Locker, Finish Line, Jimmy Jazz, DTLR, Champs, Shiekh Shoes and Reebok.com on Wednesday, August 28 for $115. Until then, stay tuned to Dime for more details.

Hit page 2 for a look at the other gear coming along in the “Barracks” collection…

