Reebok Classic Unveils Shaqnosis “Escape from LA” Colorway

With Jason Terry, Isaiah Thomas and Nerlens Noel, Reebok is set to drop the Q96 and Pumpspective Omni, two shoes that’ll take old school technology and modernize it. Still, they haven’t forgotten about the retros.

Earlier this year, they finally re-released the original Reebok Shaqnosis, and the reception was so crazy that they’ve brought out a number of different colorways for Shaquille O’Neal‘s most iconic sneaker. First there was the Orlando colorway, mimicking the team’s old pinstriped uniforms. Then the Heat colorway dropped. Later on, we saw a “Barracks” colorway, as well as a “Steel” version. Now the “Escape From L.A.” is here to honor the legendary trade that brought O’Neal from Hollywood to South Beach.

The shoe will hit shelves on Friday, October 18 for $115 at key retailers Foot Locker, Finish Line, Jimmy Jazz, Villa, Shoe Palace and reebok.com. Stick with Dime as we’ll have more details as they emerge.

