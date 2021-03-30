The attention of the country is on Indianapolis during the month of March as the 2021 NCAA Tournament occurs in a central location for the first time. While much of the focus is on the players and coaches on the floor during game action, the referees play a pivotal role in the process. On Tuesday evening, veteran referee Bert Smith came into the limelight for scary reasons when he collapsed to the floor early in the first half of an Elite 8 game between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the USC Trojans.

One of the officials collapsed during the USC-Gonzaga game. pic.twitter.com/7LG5TdjsHO — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) March 30, 2021

Bert Smith, veteran NCAA official, just collapsed on the court. He's now on his feet. pic.twitter.com/BOhBvJT01U — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 30, 2021

Play was immediately halted at the 15:44 mark, with trainers and medical professionals surrounding Smith in a hurry. It was quite a scary scene, however, as he seemingly hit his head on the floor while falling backwards.

Eventually, Smith was able to sit up and he seemed to be breathing and talking throughout the process. A stretcher was brought out to transport him from the floor but, by the time Smith exited the floor, he was alert and sitting up in what appeared to be good spirits.

Good news: Referee Bert Smith was sitting up and responsive as he was being stretchered off the court. 🙏🏽pic.twitter.com/IoTu4LWWCh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 30, 2021

Following the incident, Gene Steratore, working as part of the TBS broadcast, indicated that Smith was “feeling light-headed” and “he is stable.”

TBS says official Bert Smith was feeling light-headed while on the court and he's now being tended to trainers in the locker room. His condition is stable. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) March 30, 2021

The NCAA later announced that Smith would not require hospitalization.

Update on official Bert Smith. He's "alert and stable" and will not be transported to the hospital. Great news after a scary scene. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 31, 2021

As far as the game is concerned, there was a replacement official in the building at Lucas Oil Stadium, and he was able to step in. Still, the far more important thing is Smith’s health, and we wish him the best as he is evaluated and hopefully feels better in short order.