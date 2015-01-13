Jackson Says He’s Handling Trade Rumors “Probably Better Than You Are”

It’s been a tough 2014-15 season for the Thunder’s Reggie Jackson. With Dion Waiters joining the OKC cast, it’s unclear if the Thunder will keep their off-the-bench guard since he’ll be a restricted free agent this summer. When asked about those trade rumors after OKC’s win over Utah on Friday, he made it clear he’s handling them “probably better than you are. Ya’ll are bringing it up.” OK then.

Despite doing his best to handle the team when Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant went down to start the season, Reggie was froze out by Kendrik Perkins and Serge Ibaka in one game earlier in the season because of his me-first play.

He’s also struggled on defense, falling asleep on possessions, and jogging back during fast-break opportunities by the opposition.

He does have one person in his corner, former Thunder Six Man, James Harden, who said Jackson “has to get the money that he’s earned.” After extension negotiations with Thunder brass fizzled in the offseason, Jackson thought he’d roll the dice on a starting position with another club next summer. But his play this year has left a lot to be desired.

The addition of Dion Waiters compounds his problem, especially after Waiters hit a big shot late in Friday’s 99-94 Thunder win over the Jazz.

With the tip of the hat to Eye on Basketball comes Reggie’s reaction when asked by reporters after that Utah game about the trade rumors. His response, by way of Darnell Mayberry of the Oklahoman, was a tad bitter:

How is Jackson handling it? “Probably better than you are. Y’all are bringing it up,” Jackson told reporters. “I can’t control it. I just go play whenever I’m put on the court. That’s about all I can do, all the control I have. Just go from there. I’m happy (Waiters) did well. I’m happy he made a big shot. I’m just happy we got a win.” When asked how improved focus defensively might help him recoup starter’s type minutes, Jackson voiced disbelief that even that would do it. “I’m not sure if that will get me those minutes or not,” Jackson said. “But I just got to get better at stopping my man. I can’t fall asleep on defense. Just keep them out of the paint.” And how does Jackson assess how he’s playing? “I wish I could do better,” Jackson said, “but I’m just trying to make the most that I can out of the minutes that I’m getting.”

It almost makes more sense for the Thunder to give Reggie an opportunity to show off what he can do for perspective suitors, but they’re still fighting to get into the playoffs after missing KD and Russ for so long. They can’t afford to play someone who isn’t giving their all on defense and sharing the ball on the other end. With his minutes plunging alongside his shooting percentage, Reggie needs to turn it around for the Thunder and if he wants any chance at a big offer this summer.

