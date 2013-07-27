The Top Five Moments Of Reggie Lewis’ Career On The 20th Anniversary Of His Death

Wednesday is a moment for somber reflection about a man that graced a basketball court for too short a time. Twenty years ago today, Reggie Lewis died of cardiac arrest during an off-season practice at Brandeis University in Waltham, Massachusetts. He was 27 years old and had just completed his sixth season with the Boston Celtics while averaging 20.8 points a game for the second consecutive year. Rather than dwell on his untimely death, here are five of his greatest moments during a career cut short just as he was transitioning into a star.

5. Reggie Lewis is drafted by the Boston Celtics in 1987

In 1987, after a 4-year stop at Boston’s Northeastern University, where he averaged 22.2 points and 7.9 rebounds per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the floor, he was drafted into the NBA. Lewis attended college at Boston’s Northeastern University after leading his Baltimore, Maryland Dunbar High School Poets to a 29-0 record in his junior season and 31-0 in his senior season as he was ranked the top high school player in the country by USA Today.

After joining Northeastern for four years, his jersey was retired and hangs in tribute at Matthews Arena, which was also the first arena for the Boston Celtics in 1946. So it’s only fitting that with the twenty-second pick in the 1987 draft, the Celtics selected the lithe, 6-7 swingman from their hometown college. Reggie’s pro career had begun.