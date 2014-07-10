Remember This Name: Dennis Smith Jr.

07.10.14

6-2 sophomore Dennis Smith Jr. will graduate in a couple years, but his performance at the Phenom Hoops Grind Session this month has college coaches salivating. The undeclared top-10 nationally ranked point guard out of Trinity Christian School in Fayetteville, North Carolina, simply amazes in his two games of action.

You can watch Smith’s filthy slashes to the rim below. Our favorite has to be the last play on the mix, though, where he seems to get caught in the air with nothing to do. Rather than panic and toss the ball to a defender, force it to a teammate, or get whistled for a travel, he simply tosses it against the backboard and dunks the ensuing rebound with both hands.

