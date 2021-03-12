Before the Brooklyn Nets transformed into the three-headed monster that looked poised to be a perennial threat in the East for years to come, there were a modest and up-and-coming team that featured one of the league’s most intriguing young players in Caris LeVert.

But things change quickly in the NBA, and when the Nets had a chance to add James Harden to the already loaded lineup that included Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, LeVert became a casualty of circumstance and found himself as part of the trade package that made the deal happen.

As it turned out, it may have just saved his life. During the physical for his new team in Indiana, doctors discovered a cancerous mass on his kidney. LeVert underwent successful surgery for it in January and has been out ever since. But now it looks like he’ll make his debut for the Pacers this Saturday when they face the Suns, according to reports.

After undergoing surgery to remove a small mass on his left kidney in late January, guard Caris LeVert will make his Indiana Pacers debut vs. Phoenix on Saturday, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2021

Pacers coach Nate Bjorkgren was a little more reserved, but made clear that he thinks LeVert’s debut is around the corner.

"I think there's a chance we may see him," says Coach Bjorkgren when asked whether LeVert could potentially return on this road trip. https://t.co/5zjjUkcMHd — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 12, 2021

The Pacers have struggled since the blockbuster deal that sent Victor Oladipo to the Rockets and have plummeted to 10th place in the East. LeVert adds a much-needed scorer and play-maker to the mix, though it will likely take some time for him to find his rhythm again. LeVert was averaging 18 points and six assists for the Nets before the trade.