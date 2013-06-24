Report: Chris Paul Set to Agree to Max Deal With Clippers

Now that Chris Paul apparently got his guy in Doc Rivers (after throwing his weight around to make it happen when the deal was dead), CP3 reportedly plans on keeping up his end of the bargain with the Los Angeles Clippers.

ESPN’s Marc Stein tweeted the following earlier tonight:

Sources tell ESPN that Clips believe CP3 will soon notify them that deal w/Doc Rivers’ clinches his signature on new five-year max deal July 1

First up for Doc and CP? FIX THIS.

