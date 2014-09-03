Report: Faried Wants To Stay In Denver, Currently Talking Extension

It was hardly long ago that Kenneth Faried’s days with the Denver Nuggets seemed numbered. Trade rumors swirled almost immediately after Denver hired Brian Shaw as coach last summer, and the Phil Jackson disciple made it clear he’d slow the Nuggets’ tempo and subsist on traditional low-post play. That philosophical switch directly clashed with Faried’s strengths, obviously, and after he played fewer than 20 minutes per game in December, the writing was on the wall. With Shaw preferring a different type of big man and surely contentious extension talks looming, Faried was all but gone.
Those winter days are a scant memory now as Faried follows up a fantastic spring by dominating for Team USA at the FIBA World Cup. After showing improved touch on his jumper and a burgeoning back-to-the-basket game in March and April (it helped that Shaw abandoned triangle offense tenants as the season wore on, too), trade winds calmed and it appeared ever-likely that the Nuggets would test restricted free agency with Faried at the very least – or perhaps even ink him to an extension before the 2014-2015 season.
And according to ESPN’s Marc Stein, that’s exactly what Denver is trying to do as the stock of its unlikely star continues to rise.
Part of Denver’s initial reluctance to retain Faried was the mostly uncharted territory of contract negotiations for a player of his unique style and caliber. And despite his surprising success as a primary scoring option for the Nuggets late last season and his inspiring play with the national team, Faried’s improvement doesn’t make extension talks much easier. For all of his production and obvious talent, there’s still no consensus on the actual value Faried brings to Denver.
Team USA coach Mike Krzyzewski inadvertently touched on that uncertainty while describing Faried’s worth to the United States.
Well [Faried] plays with amazing energy and really is as good of a rebounder as there is I think. He plays hard every second he’s out there. I think these guys would tell you they love playing with him. He doesn’t need the ball much; he gets the ball for people. Overall from the start of training camp, he’s been the biggest and best surprise and has turned out to be a very, very important player for us. He’s made that happen. We never call a play for him, although we posted him once today, but he did that on his own. He just makes plays. I guess that’s why they call him a player, he makes plays.
It’s highly unlikely that Faried ever develops into a viable top option on offense. His bread and butter will always be running the floor, feasting on the offensive glass, and taking advantage of creases created by teammates. That’s fine – Faried is incredibly well-suited for those tasks. But that reality puts a tricky disclaimer on his price tag.
If most any other 24 year-old big man in extension negotiations was averaging 14.3 points and 8.3 rebounds for the national team while shooting a laughable 81 percent from the field, the discussion would be a short one: “Here’s your max contract, franchise player.”
But Faried is a different breed of big offensively, and has deficiencies on the other end – of both nature and nurture – that made him a major defensive negative for the Nuggets last season. His recent play indicates that those limitations and flaws are in the process of being somewhat mitigated. Krzyzewski, for instance, has lauded Faried’s work on defense for the Americans.
The Manimal, though, is exactly that because there’s nobody else like him, and Faried’s play for Team USA only makes that distinction even clearer. And unfortunately for Denver, it makes his financial worth even less so than it was previously.
Will Faried sign an extension with the Nuggets?
I would like to see him somewhere where they will appreciate and maximize his skillset…if Shaw hasn’t outwardly spoken about wanting him…why stay? Shaw alienates his Vet and ruins a prideful hard earned streak for Andre Miller and demotes Faried because he isn’t his “type…not a good way to start as a Head Coach.
Faried should push for Restricted Free Agency and just kill it this year…he has all the momentum, but getting guaranteed money now is better than chancing injury and being further devalued later.
100% agree. I’m from Denver and love watching this young man play, but Shaw disrespected him, and waited 3/4 of the season to give him meaningful burn. There was a reason Shaw was considered a top candidate for 5 years and no one hired him until Denver fell for it. I think it’s safe to assume that he played his way out of Denver’s price range. Should have signed him before he dominated on the world stage
Faired has a great chance to become a big part of the Nuggets success this season and beyond. I can’t fault Shaw for having some growing pains with Faried and other Nuggets. It really should be expected and I believe all the players and Shaw will be more comfortable in season #2. As for the Andre Miller situation, should he get to play just because has a personal streak going? Shouldn’t this be about the team? I remember Curry torching Miller in the 2013 NBA Playoffs and honestly, he was one of the key reasons why Karl was fired in the first place. Miller showed his true colors by having a temper tantrum on the bench while the game was still going on. A true veteran and leader doesn’t act like that.
It isn’t about playing just to play…Miller clearly had no problem coming off the bench for them and providing some balance where needed before, so to make a predetermined decision to sit a veteran that otherwise wasn’t a problem and was productive enough to get a look in game is inexcusable. What you call a tantrum is also called professional pride. Not missing games and being available meant something to him…Even Shaw apologized for the oversight, so excusing it for Shaw doesn’t work for me.
Larry Brown made a lot of the same kind of mistakes…no they don’t make him less of a great coach, but they are clear mistakes…Brown would say things like, “I forgot he was on the bench”…this isn’t for a disposable guy, but guys that play hard and practice hard for the team…not cool.
Great response, 100% agree. +1 good sir