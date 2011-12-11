Report: Houston Rockets to Offer Marc Gasol Max Deal

The Houston Rockets are apparently dying to have a Gasol on their roster. After officially losing out on Pau late last night, they have reportedly swiftly moved their sights to younger brother Marc (one of my Top 10 Centers in the NBA Today). And they are more than willing to break the bank to make it happen.
Yahoo!Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier that the Rockets are prepping a max contract offer for Marc, putting the deal in the four-year, $55 million range. Gasol is a restricted free agent, so his current team, the Memphis Grizzlies, would have three days to match the deal or lose him.
Memphis has made it clear that keeping Marc is a priority, but that can only extend so far. Woj is now saying that the two teams are discussing a sign-and-trade to make the deal happen.
I love Marc’s game, but I’m assuming it’s going to cost Houston Luis Scola and possibly Kevin Martin (or something like that combo) in a sign-and-trade deal. As nice as Marc is, that’s a lot of young talent to give up. Clearly though, the Rockets are in a mode to upgrade their center position by any means necessary.
At this point in his career, is Marc Gasol worth that much in money and assets?
This is crazy
Wow, I thought there was no way he was leaving. They seems to have such a great team chemistry in Memphis especially between Gasol and Z Bo.
4yrs $55 Million is max? That’s just under $14Mill per year. when did 12ppg 7rpg warrent giving someone that much money? That’s just down right nutty. I don’t care how good Kevin McHale is working with bigs, he can’t make Gasol worth this much money.
I like marc but really?!?! The fuck did we have a lockout for again?
WOW… I don’t think Houston even wants him that bad. Kind of what Portland did to Utah with Millsap. Force them to match and then Memphis can’t really make any other moves.
If Houston does get Marc, would they then swing a deal for Dwight using Marc’s contract? Dwight-Hedo for Marc-Scola-Picks.
Owners be lookin foolish once again…
Useless…utterly useless. Trading the same type of player in scola…I don’t get it.
u cant teach size
Tyson Chandler gets $60Mill
Gasol gets $55Mill
DWest getting 2yrs $20Mill coming off ACL injury
Brandon Roy getting re-upped even though he’s injured
Oden getting re-upped for $9Mill even though he’s injured
Lakers making moves to build super team
NY making moves to build super team
Again…what…was…the….point….of….the….lockout????
That’s a crazy amount of money. Gasol is good, but not worth that kind of dough. Maybe Stern will veto this signing lol.
Would be a solid pickup, not sure if they should spend that much, but the Rockets are desperate for a big man.
Why would the Rockets sign and trade if Gasol is just willing to walk away from the Griz for this deal? That way they wouldn’t have to give up Martin or Scola
He is a restricted FA. Im pretty sure he doesnt want to sign in Memphis. One reason he hasnt signed the offer sheet the Rockets offered is, if he signed it and Memphis matched, he’d be stuck there. Probably wants to make sure a trade is in place and if not, sign a shorter contract with Memphis. Just a thought and rumor.