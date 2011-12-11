Report: Houston Rockets to Offer Marc Gasol Max Deal

The Houston Rockets are apparently dying to have a Gasol on their roster. After officially losing out on Pau late last night, they have reportedly swiftly moved their sights to younger brother Marc (one of my Top 10 Centers in the NBA Today). And they are more than willing to break the bank to make it happen.

Yahoo!Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier that the Rockets are prepping a max contract offer for Marc, putting the deal in the four-year, $55 million range. Gasol is a restricted free agent, so his current team, the Memphis Grizzlies, would have three days to match the deal or lose him.

Memphis has made it clear that keeping Marc is a priority, but that can only extend so far. Woj is now saying that the two teams are discussing a sign-and-trade to make the deal happen.

I love Marc’s game, but I’m assuming it’s going to cost Houston Luis Scola and possibly Kevin Martin (or something like that combo) in a sign-and-trade deal. As nice as Marc is, that’s a lot of young talent to give up. Clearly though, the Rockets are in a mode to upgrade their center position by any means necessary.

At this point in his career, is Marc Gasol worth that much in money and assets?

