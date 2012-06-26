Report: Houston Trades Chase Budinger To Minnesota For No. 18 Pick

06.26.12 6 years ago

Reports all around the league have been speculating that Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey has been gearing up to make a run at Dwight Howard, targeting multiple top 10 draft selections as the necessary ammunition. Last season, if you remember, David Stern foiled Pau Gasol’s arrival in Houston, so it’s no surprise that the Rockets are once again going after a game-changing big man. In the meantime, the Rockets have now dealt the 24-year-old Chase Budinger to the Minnesota Timberwolves for the No. 18 pick in this year’s draft, according to Draft Express. Minnesota will also pick up the rights to Lior Eliyahu. The Rockets now have picks No. 14, 16 and 18, so don’t expect their wheeling and dealing to end any time soon.

Do you think the Rockets have a shot at Dwight Howard?

