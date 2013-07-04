Report: J.R. Smith and Knicks Officially Agree on Free Agent Deal

We told you yesterday that J.R. Smith and the Knicks were close to an agreement, and word is breaking now that that New York, has put aside their interest in guys like Monta Ellis and have agreed to terms with J.R.

The NY Post and NY Daily News are both reporting that Smith will return to the Knicks on a four-year deal worth $24.7 million, with a player option after the third year.

Smith is clearly fired up, IG’ing this a few minutes ago:

