Report: J.R. Smith and Knicks Officially Agree on Free Agent Deal

#New York Knicks
07.04.13 5 years ago

We told you yesterday that J.R. Smith and the Knicks were close to an agreement, and word is breaking now that that New York, has put aside their interest in guys like Monta Ellis and have agreed to terms with J.R.

The NY Post and NY Daily News are both reporting that Smith will return to the Knicks on a four-year deal worth $24.7 million, with a player option after the third year.

Smith is clearly fired up, IG’ing this a few minutes ago:

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New York Knicks
TAGSDimeMagFree AgencyJ.R. SmithNBA Free AgencyNEW YORK KNICKSSmack

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP