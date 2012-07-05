Report: Jason Kidd Will Now Go To New York (UPDATED)

UPDATE: Just kidding, Dallas. Jason Kidd will be a Knick.

Marc Stein, who reported earlier that Kidd was headed back to Dallas, just reported negotiations broke down and he’ll sign with the Knicks, instead.



Earlier in the day reports showed that Kidd was going to be 42 when the new deal he had supposedly reportedly agreed to was to end with the Mavericks. Less than 24 hours after Steve Nash, 38, was sent to the Lakers, another of the league’s best-ever point guards will continue his career despite an advancing age. Stein reported that the deal is worth $9 million. It’s the latest domino to settle in a point guard-oriented offseason that began with Deron Williams spurning the Mavericks for Brooklyn. Then, another Mavericks target, Nash, went elsewhere. In the middle, Dallas was never as high on the Knicks’ Jeremy Lin as either New York or Houston was, and driving up the price for Goran Dragic wasn’t an option.

Other than familiarity with the franchise he won a title with, Kidd was said to have preferred staying in Dallas because it would allow him to change his game as he enters his 40th birthday. The Dallas Morning News reported:

Kidd has made it clear that he hopes to take on a different role as he prepares for his 19th season in the NBA, one that will take him beyond his 40th birthday. He is hoping to become about a 25-minute player per game with the emphasis on closing games, not starting them.

Now, New York is offering something else the Mavs couldn’t entertain. Before this weekend, Dirk Nowitzki said he never thought Jason Terry would wear another uniform but the Mavs’ blue. Now he’s lost another piece from the 2011 title to the northeast corridor.

What do you think of the change of the deal?

Follow Andrew on Twitter at @AndrewGreif.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.