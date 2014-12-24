Report: Josh Smith Commits To Houston Rockets (UPDATE)

So much for in-season free agency drama. According to Yahoo Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski, Josh Smith will sign with the Houston Rockets once he clears waivers later today.

UPDATE: ESPN’s Marc Stein says that Smith was only considering teams that would guarantee him a starting spot:

As covered here last night, Houston guaranteed that Josh Smith would be a starter, essentially clinching the Rockets as Smith's choice — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) December 24, 2014

Hearing today teams were told Josh Smith would ONLY consider teams offering him a starting spot, essentially reducing choice to HOU vs. MIA — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) December 24, 2014

Josh Smith has committed to signing with the Houston Rockets, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. He clears waivers at 5 PM today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) December 24, 2014

It was reported this weekend that Houston was the frontrunner for Smith. His long-time relationship with Dwight Howard – combined with his desire to play for a winner – surely contributed to his decision to join the Rockets.

Kevin McHale’s frontcourt is suddenly loaded with quality power forwards. The injured Terrence Jones was very impressive in the season’s early going and Donatas Motiejunas has thrived in his absence. It’s unknown how the rotation will shake out once Jones returns and Smith is acclimated, but having too much talent is almost never a bad thing.

If J-Smoove can be a reasonable facsimile of the player he was for the Atlanta Hawks, he can be a difference maker for Houston. A lineup of Smith, Howard, James Harden, Patrick Beverley, and Trevor Ariza? Assuming Ariza finds his shooting stroke, that’s a potentially potent mix of offense and defense.

Does Smith’s addition make Houston championship favorites? Not quite, but the Rockets are no doubt stronger today than they were yesterday. In a conference so hotly contested, that’s a major development.

What do you think?

