Kevin Love Will Withdraw From Team USA Ahead Of The Olympics

Kevin Love will not suit up for Team USA during the upcoming Summer Olympics. In a piece of news originally reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Love, who has been with the team during its pre-Olympic training camp in Las Vegas, made the decision to step away before the Americans made their way to Tokyo.

Love’s agent gave a statement to Wojnarowski from the player, who said that his ongoing recovery from a right calf injury is keeping him from being in a place where he can give it his all during the Olympics.

Love is the second player in as many days to leave the team, as Bradley Beal is out due to Team USA’s health and safety protocols. A further issue, at least in the short-term, is the team’s struggles with having a full roster. As Brian Windhorst of ESPN noted, between those two withdrawals, Jerami Grant being in health and safety protocols, and a trio of players participating in the NBA Finals, the squad has a starting five and a one-person bench.

The current list of available players: Bam Adebayo, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, Zach LaVine, Damian Lillard, and Jayson Tatum. Whether the Americans try to find replacements from the Select Team — Saddiq Bey, Darius Garland, and Keldon Johnson have been with the team in recent days — or from elsewhere in its player pool remain to be seen, but with time ticking down until they head over to Tokyo and the NBA Finals going for at least another two games, these decisions will need to be made as soon as possible.