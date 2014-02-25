Report: Kings Finalizing Buyout With Jimmer Fredette

After being unable to find a trade partner for the third-year guard before the NBA’s Trade Deadline, the Sacramento Kings and Jimmer Fredette are finalizing a buyout agreement, according to Yahoo! Sports. Should Fredette clear waivers, he will be a free agent.
The former BYU star is having his worst season yet, seeing only 11.3 minutes per game while averaging 5.9 points per game. However, his jumper hasn’t completely deserted him as he’s shooting 49 percent from deep and nearly 90 percent from the free throw line.
Multiple teams are expected to show interest, and Cleveland has already been linked to Fredette.
Where should he end up?
Um, if he is shooting that well, and please excuse me, but how can 5.9 points be bad when he is only averaging 11 minutes a game? And, he is shooting 49%. There are many teams who need a shooter to open up the floor and he will get picked up. The Kings did not appreciate what they had and someone will use him to spread the floor. His range spreads the floor considerably and he will be an asset to the right team, one with a decent inside game. Shooters are great for a good inside game. It keeps the defense honest and spread and allows for the big guys to move more freely and avoid double teams.
Sounds like dumbassed decision making on the coaching and front office parts. Sadly, shit like this very common.
Finally! FREEDOM FOR JIMMER!!!
he finally gonna get a chance to kill it now, go Bulls