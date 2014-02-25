Report: Kings Finalizing Buyout With Jimmer Fredette

After being unable to find a trade partner for the third-year guard before the NBA’s Trade Deadline, the Sacramento Kings and Jimmer Fredette are finalizing a buyout agreement, according to Yahoo! Sports. Should Fredette clear waivers, he will be a free agent.

The former BYU star is having his worst season yet, seeing only 11.3 minutes per game while averaging 5.9 points per game. However, his jumper hasn’t completely deserted him as he’s shooting 49 percent from deep and nearly 90 percent from the free throw line.

Multiple teams are expected to show interest, and Cleveland has already been linked to Fredette.

[RELATED: 5 Teams That Could Save Jimmer Fredette’s Career]

H/T PBT

Where should he end up?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.