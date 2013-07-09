Report: Lakers to Amnesty Metta World Peace, Kobe Bryant Reacts on Twitter

Maybe one of the (many) reasons that Metta World Peace had been soooo out of the loop on the Dwight Howard saga was because his days in a Lakers uni were numbered.

It was reported earlier tonight by multiple sources that the Lakers plan to use their amnesty provision to cut Metta and the $7.7 million he was owed for this upcoming season. The move saves the Lakers somewhere close to $30 million overall. MWP is 33, but you would think that he will find a home with another team before the start of the season.

For his part, this is what Kobe Bryant tweeted about the news just a few minutes ago:

