Report: Lakers to Amnesty Metta World Peace, Kobe Bryant Reacts on Twitter

07.08.13 5 years ago

Maybe one of the (many) reasons that Metta World Peace had been soooo out of the loop on the Dwight Howard saga was because his days in a Lakers uni were numbered.

It was reported earlier tonight by multiple sources that the Lakers plan to use their amnesty provision to cut Metta and the $7.7 million he was owed for this upcoming season. The move saves the Lakers somewhere close to $30 million overall. MWP is 33, but you would think that he will find a home with another team before the start of the season.

For his part, this is what Kobe Bryant tweeted about the news just a few minutes ago:

LOS ANGELES LAKERS metta world peace

