Report: Phil Jackson To Orlando Is Still Possible

In the past, the media ripped Michael Jordan for being an absentee executive. But now, if reports are to be believed, Orlando is actually considering hiring someone to work remotely in their front office. That person is Phil Jackson, the 11-time NBA champion and probably the best coach of all time. A few days after the Orlando Sentinel reported that discussions between Jackson’s side and the Orlando Magic had died, SI.com says two sources close to the situation believe they are back on again.

SI.com writes that the latest proposal would see Jackson work remotely from Los Angeles most of the time, while Sam Vincent (who played for the Bulls when Jax was an assistant there) would have a front office role. Brian Shaw (a former Laker under PJ) would be coaching the team with Scottie Pippen as his lead assistant.

Magic CEO Alex Martins is reportedly against the idea, which would be paying Jackson an unreal amount of money (he made $12 million in his last year in L.A.) so that he could be in Orlando for just one week a month while also agreeing to six community appearances a month.

SI.com writes the team’s finalists for the vacant GM position are San Antonio vice president and assistant general manager Dennis Lindsey, former New Orleans general manager Jeff Bower, Oklahoma City executives Troy Weaver and Rob Hennigan, and former Portland general manager and Indiana executive Kevin Pritchard.

The intrigue of the Jackson deal comes back to one person: Dwight Howard. The big man still isn’t happy in Orlando, and there were recent reports saying he still wants out this summer. Would a fatherly figure like Phil Jackson be enough to convince him to stay? With a cap-strapped roster and no high draft pick this summer, Jackson might be the only chance for Orlando to keep their Magic kingdom. Unless they make a major splash this summer, the trade rumors and poisoned environment surrounding Howard and the rest of the team won’t change. Bringing in Phil Jackson, even remotely, might be their only shot.

