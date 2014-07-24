Report: Ray Allen “Leaning” Towards Joining Cavs

After LeBron James joined the Cavs this off-season, Mike Miller turned down more lucrative offers to come aboard and James’ own favorite shooter — who was often buried on the bench under Erik Spoelstra in Miami — James Jones also signed. Now it seems future hall-of-famer and the NBA’s all-time leader in three-pointers, Ray Allen, might forego retirement to lace ’em up one more time with the Cavs in what would be season No. 19 in the NBA.

An NBA source tells Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe Allen is leaning towards Cleveland:

NBA source tells Globe that Ray Allen is leaning toward returning for 19th season and joining LeBron James with #cavaliers — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) July 24, 2014

The Cavs have been pursuing Allen since before James’ surprising announcement in Sports Illustrated. Still, nothing’s been decided.

Right now Allen is in China as part of the NBA Nation drive — LeBron is over there, too. Brian Windhorst of ESPN noted that Allen told Chinese periodical Sina he was planning to come back today and get an MRI exam on both knees before deciding on his future plans.

Ray Allen told Sina in China he planned to return Thurs. & get MRIs on his legs before making future decision. Numerous teams interested. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) July 23, 2014

Ray has been heavily recruited by a number of teams, but it sounds like if the MRI tests go well and the just-turned 39 year old can make another run at it, the Cavs are in the lead to land his services.

Last season Allen shot 37.5 percent from beyond the three-point arc, and 44.2 percent from the field overall with the Heat. That three-point percentage is his lowest since the 2009-10 season with Boston, but he increased it to 38.8 percent in the playoffs, and he’s still deadly in transition, able to squeeze off his jumper before defenders even know he’s open. It could be another coup for the Cavs if they can land him, adding yet another player to the arsenal LeBron will have at his disposal in his first season back with the Cavs.

