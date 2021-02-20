Just one day after the team reportedly chose to guarantee his contract for the remainder of the year, a report indicates that DeMarcus Cousins and the Houston Rockets will part ways soon. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the two sides are headed towards a break-up as Houston has its eyes set on changing how it plays and investing in its future when Christian Wood returns to the lineup.

The Houston Rockets and center DeMarcus Cousins are planning to part ways in coming days, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Houston wants to go smaller, younger in frontcourt when Christian Wood returns and this allows Cousins to find an opportunity elsewhere. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 20, 2021

After missing all of last season due to an ACL tear, Cousins joined the Rockets on a one-year deal this past offseason. He hasn’t been the dominant player he was earlier in his career that could be relied upon for a double-double on a nightly basis, but Cousins has been a nice piece in Houston, averaging 9.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 20.2 minutes a night.

Wood, however, was playing sensational basketball prior to going down with an ankle injury that has held him out since early February. Getting him back into the lineup allows the Rockets to play smaller and faster, theoretically, and with the team sitting at 11-17 on the year, it makes sense to go all-in on what this team could look like down the road. As for where Cousins lands next, Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reports that he should have “plenty” of teams vying for his services.