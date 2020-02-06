The Sixers Will Acquire Alec Burks And Glenn Robinson III From The Warriors

The Philadelphia 76ers were high on the lists of teams to watch heading into the NBA trade deadline on Thursday afternoon, as the team desperately needed some floor spacing heading into the stretch run of the regular season and the playoffs. In the early hours of Thursday morning, we learned that the team would attempt to do that via a trade with the Golden State Warriors.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and confirmed by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Dubs will send veteran swingmen Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III to the City of Brotherly Love.

Warriors are trading Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III to Philadelphia, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2020

Philadlephia has acquired Golden State's Glenn Robinson and Alec Burks, league source tells ESPN. Philadelphia sending draft compensation to the Warriors. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Charania eventually reported that Philadelphia will fork over a trio of second-round picks, with specifics coming from Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice, who brings word that the Sixers are exclusively sending out draft selections that they acquired from other squads.

Sources: 76ers sending three second-round picks to Golden State for Burks and Robinson. https://t.co/x4HaOVaTyV — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2020

The Sixers are sending Dallas' 2020 second, Denver's 2021 second, and

Toronto's 2022 second in trade for Burks and Robinson III, source tells @thephillyvoice — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) February 6, 2020

Wojnarowski also pointed out that the Sixers may not be done, as Philly will need to find a pair of roster spots for Burks and Robinson, which means either making another deal or waiving two players.

Sixers are working on additional trades to create roster spots needed to add Burks and Robinson III, league sources tell ESPN. Without a deal before the 3 PM ET deadline, Philadelphia will have to waive two players. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Neither Burks nor Robinson are superstars, but both can space the floor, something that the Sixers really need to give guys like Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Al Horford room to work. Burks has put up a career-high 16.1 points per game on 37.5 percent shooting from deep this year, while Robinson is also averaging a career-high in scoring, dropping 12.9 points a night. Robinson’s also connecting on 40 percent of his triples this year.

It’s a relatively low price for Philly to pay for a pair of cheap players who help them right now. As for the Warriors, they managed to get a trio of second-round picks to add to their war chest of assets moving forward for a pair of guys who are slated to hit unrestricted free agency this summer.