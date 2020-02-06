Getty Image
The Sixers Will Acquire Alec Burks And Glenn Robinson III From The Warriors

The Philadelphia 76ers were high on the lists of teams to watch heading into the NBA trade deadline on Thursday afternoon, as the team desperately needed some floor spacing heading into the stretch run of the regular season and the playoffs. In the early hours of Thursday morning, we learned that the team would attempt to do that via a trade with the Golden State Warriors.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and confirmed by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Dubs will send veteran swingmen Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III to the City of Brotherly Love.

Charania eventually reported that Philadelphia will fork over a trio of second-round picks, with specifics coming from Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice, who brings word that the Sixers are exclusively sending out draft selections that they acquired from other squads.

Wojnarowski also pointed out that the Sixers may not be done, as Philly will need to find a pair of roster spots for Burks and Robinson, which means either making another deal or waiving two players.

Neither Burks nor Robinson are superstars, but both can space the floor, something that the Sixers really need to give guys like Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Al Horford room to work. Burks has put up a career-high 16.1 points per game on 37.5 percent shooting from deep this year, while Robinson is also averaging a career-high in scoring, dropping 12.9 points a night. Robinson’s also connecting on 40 percent of his triples this year.

It’s a relatively low price for Philly to pay for a pair of cheap players who help them right now. As for the Warriors, they managed to get a trio of second-round picks to add to their war chest of assets moving forward for a pair of guys who are slated to hit unrestricted free agency this summer.

