Report: Warriors Acquire Lakers’ Steve Blake For Kent Bazemore & MarShon Brooks

The Warriors acquired Steve Blake from the Lakers last night, the team revealed in a press release. The Warriors traded MarShon Brooks and Kent Bazemore for the Lakers’ point guard in a move most analysts agree was a smart way to upgrade their backcourt and open up a roster spot.

The 33-year-old Blake has started 27 games for the Lakers this season and averaged 9.5 points per game. He’s also averaging a career high 7.6 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 33 minutes per night. Yahoo’s Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed the deal had gone through, which Mike Bresnahan of the Los Angeles Times had first revealed on Twitter, and which Ken Berger of CBS first broke that it was Bazemore and Brooks who were going to LA.

Steve Blake has been traded to Golden State, league source tells Yahoo Sports. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojYahooNBA) February 20, 2014

Lakers closing in a deal to send Steve Blake to Golden State, according to Times sources. — Mike Bresnahan (@Mike_Bresnahan) February 20, 2014

The Warriors have reached agreement to send MarShon Brooms and Kent Bazemore to the Lakers for Steve Blake, league source confirms. — Ken Berger (@KBergCBS) February 20, 2014

USA Today‘s Sam Amick says the Warriors and Lakers have been working on the trade since last week, when Golden State’s first choice, Andre Miller of Denver, fell through:

The deal, the completion of which first reported by Yahoo, has been in the works since last week. Blake was their post Andre Miller target. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) February 20, 2014

Grantland’s Zach Lowe likes the deal for the Dubs:

Like Blake deal for GSW. Has had solid stretches when healthy, GSW gives up no on-court value, stays a hair under tax, opens roster spot — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) February 20, 2014

The Times’ Bresnahan spoke with Blake in the hallway before their game last night after he found out the news. Blake was primarily concerned about being away from his family for the next four months, telling him, “Real mixed emotions. The hardest thing really is my family. Now I’m going to have to spend four months probably away from them.”

According to CBS’ Berger, The move for LA saves them around $3.5 million on their luxury tax bill with more on the way if they can trade Jordan Hill.

Mark Deeks of SB Nation went through all complications necessary to make the trade happen. If you don’t know the CBA and the various loopholes inherent, you shouldn’t be a GM these days.

What do you think of the move?

