Report: Warriors Acquire Lakers’ Steve Blake For Kent Bazemore & MarShon Brooks

#Golden State Warriors
02.20.14 4 years ago

The Warriors acquired Steve Blake from the Lakers last night, the team revealed in a press release. The Warriors traded MarShon Brooks and Kent Bazemore for the Lakers’ point guard in a move most analysts agree was a smart way to upgrade their backcourt and open up a roster spot.

The 33-year-old Blake has started 27 games for the Lakers this season and averaged 9.5 points per game. He’s also averaging a career high 7.6 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 33 minutes per night. Yahoo’s Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed the deal had gone through, which Mike Bresnahan of the Los Angeles Times had first revealed on Twitter, and which Ken Berger of CBS first broke that it was Bazemore and Brooks who were going to LA.

USA Today‘s Sam Amick says the Warriors and Lakers have been working on the trade since last week, when Golden State’s first choice, Andre Miller of Denver, fell through:

Grantland’s Zach Lowe likes the deal for the Dubs:

The Times’ Bresnahan spoke with Blake in the hallway before their game last night after he found out the news. Blake was primarily concerned about being away from his family for the next four months, telling him, “Real mixed emotions. The hardest thing really is my family. Now I’m going to have to spend four months probably away from them.”

According to CBS’ Berger, The move for LA saves them around $3.5 million on their luxury tax bill with more on the way if they can trade Jordan Hill.

Mark Deeks of SB Nation went through all complications necessary to make the trade happen. If you don’t know the CBA and the various loopholes inherent, you shouldn’t be a GM these days.

What do you think of the move?

