As the NBA’s regular season winds down, the discourse over the league’s annual awards, like the race between James Harden and Giannis Antetokoumpo for Most Valuable Player, heats up. On Thursday’s installment of The Jump, ESPN basketball scribe Zach Lowe and NBA champion Richard Jefferson got into a surprisingly heated argument not about who’s going to take home MVP, but who deserves hardware for the league’s Most Improved Player.

#TheJump is off today to make room for baseball’s Opening Day, but if you still need your NBA fix, please enjoy @ZachLowe_NBA and @RJeff24 get into a very, um, impassioned discussion on the Most Improved Player award. pic.twitter.com/492wK04ssZ — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) March 28, 2019

Lowe began the segment by stumping for Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakim, who is having a career year as a key cog on the East’s second-best team.

“I think the jump from bench role player to…with Kawhi Leonard in and out of the lineup, with Lowry in and out of the lineup, he’s been the one constant on their team,” Lowe said.