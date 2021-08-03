Richaun Holmes Is Returning To Sacramento On A 4-Year, $55 Million Deal

Richaun Holmes once was a darling of Sixers Process Twitter who has gone on to carve out not just a nice career, but an impressive one that has led him to being one of the most coveted big men on the free agent market this summer.

Holmes averaged 14.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game last season (on 63.7 percent shooting) for the Kings and figured to cash in with a strong payday, either in Sacramento or elsewhere because of it. The Kings were motivated to bring him back, but had a cap on what they could offer him and had to hope that was enough to keep him in town. On Monday night, word broke they had indeed succeeded in retaining Holmes, as they land their biggest free agent of the summer.

The deal is for 4 years and worth up to $55 million — the max the Kings could give him with non-Bird rights — and will lock him up as their center for the present and near future.

Free agent center Richaun Holmes has agreed to a four-year deal worth as much as $55 million to return to the Sacramento Kings, his agency Par-Lay Sports & Entertainment (@parlay_se) tells @TheAthletic @Stadium. Deal includes player option and trade kicker. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 3, 2021

Confirming that Richaun Holmes is signing a 4-year, $55 million contract with the Sacramento Kings. Most lucrative deal for a true free agent center on the market. — James Ham (@James_HamNBCS) August 3, 2021

Having already signed Alex Len and traded for Tristan Thompson, the Sacramento center rotation is fairly crowded at this point, but Holmes is the clear leading man for the Kings at that position. This adds some further question to Marvin Bagley III’s future with the Kings, as their activity on the trade market prior to the Draft in shopping Buddy Hield in a near-deal to L.A. likely indicates Sacramento isn’t done trying to make moves.

Still, at worst they’ve secured their best player who could’ve left for another team, and for the Kings, that’s a win.