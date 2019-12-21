There are basically two types of people in this world: those who think Die Hard is a Christmas movie, and those who think otherwise and are wrong. Within those two camps, there are plenty of sub-categories. For instance, if you wanted to go even further down the rabbit hole, throw Gremlins in the mix and really shake up the holiday genre debate.

But the true rogues and outliers are those who choose to interpret the idea of “holiday” in the loosest way imaginable. Christmas, Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, et al. are generally agreed-upon as comprising the “holiday season,” a phrase whose nebulousness has a helpfully built-in inclusivity for our politically-correct times.

But is Halloween not also, technically, a holiday, one befitting of its designation among our many worthy (and arbitrary) celebrations throughout the calendar year? This is the burning question that Robert Williams asked us to consider when he participated in the Celtics’ video round-up of their favorite holiday movies.

just wait for Robert Williams’ answer. it’s worth it. pic.twitter.com/keEg2UDlXJ — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 21, 2019

While most guys went with standard fare like Home Alone (several of whom were not yet born when it was released), The Grinch, and Elf, Williams used the occasion to profess his love for classic slasher flicks, which can be enjoyed any time of year. So that’s something to think about when you’re gathered around the television with the family this season.