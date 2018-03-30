Getty Image

Robin Lopez lost the script on Thursday night as the Chicago Bulls visited the Miami Heat. Then he got ejected and lost it a bit more.

Lopez was ejected with 8:43 left in the fourth quarter on Thursday, and he made like Ryan Adams and went nuclear after he was called for technical fouls and asked to leave. The game was not particularly close, with the Heat leading 87-72, but Lopez was upset about officiating and demanded to be heard.

The TV broadcast describes Lopez as he “lost his mind” complaining about what were described as “obvious fouls.” Not in his mind, however, and he proceeded to melt down on the floor, forced to be restrained by staff and other teammates.