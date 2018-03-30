Robin Lopez Went Nuclear After Getting Tossed From Chicago’s Game Against Miami

#Miami Heat #Chicago Bulls
03.29.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Robin Lopez lost the script on Thursday night as the Chicago Bulls visited the Miami Heat. Then he got ejected and lost it a bit more.

Lopez was ejected with 8:43 left in the fourth quarter on Thursday, and he made like Ryan Adams and went nuclear after he was called for technical fouls and asked to leave. The game was not particularly close, with the Heat leading 87-72, but Lopez was upset about officiating and demanded to be heard.

The TV broadcast describes Lopez as he “lost his mind” complaining about what were described as “obvious fouls.” Not in his mind, however, and he proceeded to melt down on the floor, forced to be restrained by staff and other teammates.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miami Heat#Chicago Bulls
TAGSCHICAGO BULLSMIAMI HEATROBIN LOPEZ

The RX

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 days ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 7 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 1 week ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP