NBA Players Had Plenty Of Thoughts About The Rockets-Lakers Brawl

Saturday night’s game between the Lakers and Rockets lived up to the billing as LeBron James made his Lakers home debut, but the game ended with some contentious moments and a rare real fight in an NBA game.

Brandon Ingram was frustrated and upset after getting called for another foul on James Harden and shoved the reigning MVP after the fact. Refs stepped between as Ingram went after Harden some more, with Lance Stephenson pulling Ingram away from the situation. That appeared to cool things down, but then Chris Paul and Rajon Rondo were after each other, with Paul pushing Rondo in his face and Rondo connecting with a punch, causing all hell to break loose.