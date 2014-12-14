Kings’ Rudy Gay On Thunder’s Kendrick Perkins: “He’s A Clown To Me”

Remember when Kendrick Perkins called out his team for losing to the Sacramento Kings? Rudy Gay certainly does. Before he meets Perkins for a second time this season on Tuesday, Gay called the Oklahoma City Thunder’s mean-mugging center “a clown.”

Via Blake Ellington of SacTown Royalty:

“He might as well play with his face painted, he’s a clown to me. Quote that, you can quote that. He’s a clown to me, he might as well play with his face painted,” Gay told Sactown Royalty.

As short-handed Oklahoma City trailed the Kings on November 9, Perkins angrily reminded his team of their opponent’s recent struggles:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Perkins: Those mother******* are still the Sacramento Kings.

The Kings beat the Thunder 101-93 in Oklahoma City that night. Gay had 23 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists while Perkins scored nine points and grabbed five rebounds. But that was a different time for both squads – Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook were sidelined for Oklahoma City, and DeMarcus Cousins was establishing himself as a darkhorse MVP candidate.

Just over a month later, the tables have turned. The Thunder have won five straight games and the Kings are losers of their last three.

Might Sacramento end their skid while thwarting OKC’s streak? Gay will obviously try his damndest, but it will certainly prove tough without Boogie.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.