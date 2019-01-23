Getty Image

Russell Westbrook plays with a perpetual chip on his shoulder, something that can make the former league MVP come off as awfully chilly to opposing players. Still, even by the lofty standard set by Russ, it seems like he really does not like a number of dudes on the Portland Trail Blazers.

Westbrook chiefly got into it, at one point or another during Tuesday night’s 123-114 Thunder win, with three members of the Blazers: Damian Lillard, Jusuf Nurkic, and Evan Turner. The easiest one to explain is Turner, who did Westbrook’s signature Rock The Baby celebration at one point during the game. It led to a one-liner from Westbrook that made the media laugh, which he was apparently quite proud of.