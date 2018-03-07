NBA history is, in many significant ways, a history of “what ifs.” What if Michael Jordan had never retired the first time? What if Shaq and Kobe had stayed together (or Shaq and Penny, for that matter)? What if Draymond Green didn’t get suspended for Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals?
They make for great thought experiments and/or barroom fodder for you and friends to argue about over beers. In the modern era, one of the biggest and best what ifs has to do with the former Oklahoma City Thunder trio of Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden.
Durant and Westbrook are both MVP winners, and now Harden appears destined to become one himself with his stellar play this season combined with the Rockets’ ascension to the top of the Western Conference standings. With that reality on the horizon, Westbrook was asked to reflect on their time together and their subsequently divergent careers.
No need to wonder.. it wouldn’t have worked! That much talent shouldn’t need a decade to dominate.. no way in hell Steph with a drafted team should’ve just come and took over the west that way when all those guys were together at one point and had equally as nice squads as the team got dismantled..
Russ has an entirely new big 3 and ain’t the favorite to do shit but put up a trip dub every night.. not taking anything away from either of em but we seen all we need to see between those 3 in OKC