NBA history is, in many significant ways, a history of “what ifs.” What if Michael Jordan had never retired the first time? What if Shaq and Kobe had stayed together (or Shaq and Penny, for that matter)? What if Draymond Green didn’t get suspended for Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals?

They make for great thought experiments and/or barroom fodder for you and friends to argue about over beers. In the modern era, one of the biggest and best what ifs has to do with the former Oklahoma City Thunder trio of Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden.

Durant and Westbrook are both MVP winners, and now Harden appears destined to become one himself with his stellar play this season combined with the Rockets’ ascension to the top of the Western Conference standings. With that reality on the horizon, Westbrook was asked to reflect on their time together and their subsequently divergent careers.