Getty Image
DimeMag

The Thunder Showed Russell Westbrook Tons Of Love In His Return To Oklahoma City

by: Twitter

Nearly six months to the day after being traded to the Houston Rockets in a stunning swap for Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook returned to Oklahoma City for the first time in an opposing uniform on Thursday evening. In a scheduling quirk, the Jan. 9 contest between the two teams is the only matchup in Oklahoma City this season and, to ensure Westbrook’s availability, the Rockets even gave him the night off in Atlanta on Wednesday.

In on-brand Westbrook fashion, he made a grand entrance to Chesapeake Energy Arena, rocking a shirt with “no regrets” prominently displayed.

The shirt drew plenty of attention once the video made the rounds, but Westbrook’s sentiment wasn’t negative, as the back of the hoodie he was wearing over top of the shirt listed what he accomplished with the Thunder.

Westbrook’s shoe choice also sent that message, expressing his thanks to Oklahoma City with custom Jordans.

Before tip-off, the Thunder aired a moving tribute to Westbrook, with a beautiful video that showed his on-court accomplishments and reflected on the relationship between himself and the city.

The crowd reacted with a justified standing ovation, and the former MVP seemed really happy to return to the place he used to call home.

Westbrook played in Oklahoma City for 11 seasons, earning eight All-Star nods and an MVP award while also appearing in the NBA Finals. That is an impressive list of accomplishments on its own but, on this night, there was no doubt that the love-fest went beyond the hardwood and a fantastic atmosphere ensued.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
The Podcasts That Defined The Decade
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×