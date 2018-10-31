Twitter

Russell Westbrook produced a fantastic performance on Tuesday night, compiling 32 points and nine assists in a lopsided victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Given the team’s early-season struggles and the fact that Westbrook got a late start to the campaign due to injury, the showing should have been an unequivocal positive but, during the second half, the All-NBA point guard was tangled up with opposing point guard Patrick Beverley.

In short, Beverley dove at Westbrook’s knees, seemingly in pursuit of a loose ball, and technical fouls emerged.