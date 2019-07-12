



Russell Westbrook is going to be a member of the Houston Rockets, as strange as that seems. The Thunder and their star point guard agreed it would be best to deal him away after they traded Paul George to the Clippers for tons of draft picks and a young point guard, but it wasn’t known where or when a trade would go down.

On Thursday, we got our answer as he was dealt to Houston for Chris Paul and more draft picks for the Thunder. There are plenty of questions about whether Paul will be traded to a third team as part of this deal (or at least soon), with Miami as the likely destination after they failed to get Russ. There are also plenty of fit questions for Westbrook with his old pal James Harden in Houston, but all those will be answered in the coming days, weeks, and months.

One question we know immediately is what Russ was doing when he found out he was being traded, as Thursday night was his very first Why Not?? Comedy pop-up show in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Doors opened at 7:30 p.m. CT with the show at 8:30 p.m. CT, per a tweet from Russ earlier in the month. A look back at the timestamp on Adrian Wojnarowski’s tweet breaking the trade shows that happened at 7:26 p.m. CT.



It’s almost here our first Why Not?? Comedy pop up show in Tulsa, Oklahoma hosted by myself & @IAmJuiceMann Thursday, July 11, 2019 at @CainsBallroom doors will open at 7:30pm & the show will begin at 8:30pm this is a show you don’t wanna miss 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/g9i8zhUL7K pic.twitter.com/osFkOaMZl7 — Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) July 2, 2019

We have no idea how this went over at the show or if it was addressed, but it is a truly amazing little piece of an already crazy puzzle. Hopefully none of the comics had any James Harden material they planned on using to play to the Oklahoma crowd, because that would’ve gotten awkward pretty quickly.