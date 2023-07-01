Russell Westbrook never had to leave Los Angeles in the 2022-23 season, even though he was technically a member of three different teams.

Westbrook started the year with the Lakers, where his fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis continued to be proven incongruent before ultimately being traded to Utah in a three-team blockbuster, where he was waived and, eventually, signed with the Clippers. During his second stint in Los Angeles, Westbrook was able to find some comfort in his role and had a solid 21-game stint, averaging 15.8 points, 7.6 assists, and 4.9 rebounds per game on more than respectable 48.9/35.6/65.8 shooting splits.

That run with the Clippers very well may have salvaged his summer entering free agency, as he proved where he still can provide value for a team that’s willing to adapt to him, rather than asking him to adapt to others. Now, that inability to be adaptive limited his prospects in free agency, but he only needed one team to believe they could give him the role needed to thrive. That team ended up being the none other than the Clippers, as Adrian Wojnarowski brings word that Westbrook will return on a 2-year deal worth approximately $8 million.

Free agent Russell Westbrook has agreed on a two-year, nearly $8M deal to stay with the Clippers, agent Jeff Schwartz of @Excelbasketball tells ESPN. Deal includes player option. Clippers were eager to bring back 9-time All-Star after his late season run as starting point guard. pic.twitter.com/ycN4Mc6G1I — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023

It’s an interesting signing, in part because Los Angeles has been closely linked to a trade for James Harden, who would presumably step in and take the starting point guard job if he joined. But on a relatively inexpensive deal, it makes sense to bring back Westbrook, who seemed comfortable suiting up alongside Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and co.