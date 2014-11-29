Russell Westbrook’s First Basket Since Halloween Is This Sick Double-Pump Slam

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Russell Westbrook #Video #New York Knicks #GIFs
11.28.14 4 years ago

This is so, so Russell Westbrook. In his first game since Halloween, the Oklahoma City Thunder superstar scored 14 first quarter points against the New York Knicks. His first bucket? A powerful, emotional double-pump dunk, naturally.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Oh, how we missed this.

Noticeably spurred by the excitement of Westbrook’s return, the Thunder led the Carmelo Anthony-less Knicks 30-13 at the end of the first quarter. Oklahoma City will need to sustain such dominance if it wants to emerge from the conference cellar, too – the Thunder entered tonight’s play six games back of the West’s final playoff spot.

