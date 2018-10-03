Michael Porter Jr. Was Fourth On What Looks To Be The Kings Draft Board In Vlade Divac’s Office

10.03.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Sacramento Kings surprised some when they selected Marvin Bagley III with the second overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, passing on the opportunity to take Real Madrid star Luka Doncic, especially given the Kings’ roster construction.

As training camp begins, the Kings are projected to, once again, be one of the league’s worst teams and may very well find themselves at the top of the draft next year. On Wednesday, Gabe Vincent signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Kings, a move that would typically not draw much attention, but this is the Kings and they can’t even manage to avoid controversy with something as simple as this.

A photo of Vincent inking his deal in Vlade Divac’s office was tweeted out on Wednesday and, as has happened in the past, the whiteboard in Divac’s office is visible and among the nuggets of information able to be seen is how their 2018 draft board looked.

