Getty Image

Activists linked arms outside of Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Thursday night in protest of the shooting death of Stephon Clark, an African-American man who was shot 20 times and killed by police officers in his own backyard last weekend.

Outraged by reports that Sacramento police muted their body cameras after the fatal shooting, in which police thought Clark’s cellphone was a gun, people took action on Thursday and interrupted a major sporting event happening in the city. The protest kept thousands of fans from seeing the Kings host the Atlanta Hawks.

Reporters who initially thought they’d cover a sleepy basketball game against two teams at the bottom of the NBA found themselves covering a striking and emotional protest. Black Lives Matter activists and others outraged by the death forced venue officials to seal the building, keeping many fans out altogether.