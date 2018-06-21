Getty Image

The Sacramento Kings hold the keys to the 2018 NBA Draft, which means there has been the potential for total chaos at the top. The Suns have been set on taking Deandre Ayton for weeks in the NBA’s worst-kept secret, which means Sacramento at No. 2 provide the most intrigue in the top five.

We’ve heard rumors that the Kings were split between Luka Doncic and Marvin Bagley III, with Michael Porter Jr. briefly appearing in the rumor mill. However, hours before the draft the Kings have apparently settled on their man.

Marc Stein, Sam Amick, and Shams Charania all reported within minutes of each other that Duke big man Bagley would be the choice of the Kings when they are put on the clock shortly after 7 p.m. ET later in the night. Stein and Amick noted they were “lasered in” on Bagley, while Charania went as far as to say they’re “locked in” on the offensively gifted center.