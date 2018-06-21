Getty Image

After the Suns at No. 1, who are a near mortal lock to take Deandre Ayton, the consensus about the rest of the top 5 is that no one has any idea what will happen. The Kings are torn between Marvin Bagley III and Luka Doncic (and maybe Michael Porter Jr., but also maybe not). The Hawks either love or are completely out on Luka Doncic or Jaren Jackson Jr., depending on the day and the report. The Grizzlies want to trade the fourth pick along with Chandler Parsons to get out from under that deal. The Mavs want Doncic and might try to move up out of the fifth spot to get him.

So, yeah, it’s a lot. That makes for a fascinating draft night, but also a very stressful one for everyone invested in any of those teams. With all of that uncertainty comes a lot of trade rumors, because when a team isn’t in love with a prospect at their position, they will usually at the very least entertain phone calls from other teams.

Atlanta is in that position at No. 3 overall, and with it very likely Luka Doncic will be available, there are plenty of teams pushing to get into the third overall position. Whether the Hawks take a deal or not isn’t something we’ll know until they’re on the clock (because who is available will be the deciding factor in what packages are on the table), but what we do know is the phone will be ringing with many teams trying to make a deal happen, according to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor.