Sacramento Sports Anchor Plays Cruel Joke on Kings Fans

The least funny people on the planet are wacky “morning zoo” radio DJs. This is almost certainly a fact. Right behind them might local sports anchors who think that their schtick is hilarious. Case in point: A local Sacramento sports anchor named Jim Crandell, AKA “The Scoopmeister,” thought it would be hilarious to tweet the following prior to yesterday’s 10 p.m. newscast:
“Coming up in my show at 10 p.m. David Stern makes the announcement no Kings fan wants to hear.”
Instead, the broadcast reportedly had him repeatedly teasing the “announcement,” and when the time came for his segment, he ran archived footage from 1985 of David Stern announcing the Kings’ original move from Kansas City to Sacramento. He then ran the footage again with city names dubbed in to make it sound like the Kings were moving to Anaheim.
Predictably, many kings fans were not pleased. The blog TVNewser posted this:
The would-be joke sparked outrage among many viewers. The Kings are the only major sports team in Sacramento and the community’s enthusiasm has provided the team with one of the best home court advantages in the NBA.
After the scoop that wasn’t, Crandell had to deal with angry viewers on Twitter. “U seriously owe this city an apology for that BS u pulled 2night,” wrote one.
“YOU DO NOT MESS WITH THE HEART OF SACRAMENTO @ A TIME LIKE THIS.”
Crandell responded to Kings fan “LocalStreetHero” tweeting, “Wow, Local, you are one mad dude. Sorry you got so upset. Thankfully, most people took it in the spirit it was intended.”
The video of the broadcast is below, check it out and let us know if you think Kings fans have a right to be mad. Personally, I think they absolutely do. If the Sixers were to move, I would be devastated. And my hometown has professional baseball, football and hockey to fall back on to ease the pain of losing a franchise. Sacramento doesn’t have that luxury. For someone like Crandell, who has been with the same station in the Sacramento market for 20 years, he should have known how his “joke” was going to go over with the fans.
OMG people are so foolish…if it was just a joke, just laugh it off! They’re treating it like he pulled a joke about a terrorist attack or something. They don’t “have a right to be mad” unless they’re mad at themselves for getting all worked up over NOTHING.
Kings fans are very passionate about their team…They root hard for them and show up when both times are good and bad…too bad they don’t know shit when it comes down to talking about the actual game.
@SoulChorea: ” They don’t “have a right to be mad””
The Sac fans absolutely have a right to be upset. It’s ridiculous to say the don’t have that right. It’s an emotion.
Who cares if it was “just a joke”. The joke was cruel and in bad taste. I’d be pissed too. If your wife said, “Hun, I sucked your best friend’s dick.” Then waited for you to explode in anger before she said, “Just kidding!!!”. You wouldn’t be pissed?
Everybody should just chill the eff out. If Sacramento loses the Kings, why can’t they just identify with the Golden State Warriors? (And the warriors have a better record than Kings anyway)
GSW has no city in its name. Golden State means California, and Sac-town is the capitol of CA. so that team can be the hometown team for the likes of San Francisco, Oakland, and soon maybe Sacramento.
Like how the New England Patriots are the local team for MA, VT, NH, ME (and for some, Northeastern Connecticut)
as a sonic fan, i lost my team, so quit whinig and enjoy the fact that you only got duped. so sensitive!
Bad joke, poor choice, but no real harm done – except maybe to this DJ’s popularity.
The only real joke here IS the Sacramento Kings
@Jay:
The fact that you just equated a joke about my home team moving to another city, to someone cheating with my wife is my point exactly. Some people can’t tell the difference between the two, which makes them fly into a rage that should be reserved for more serious things.