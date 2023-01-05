Saddiq Bey Hit A Spinning Three To Beat The Warriors At The Buzzer

Wednesday night proved to be a great one in the NBA, as a number of games came down to the final possession or overtime, despite not necessarily looking like a stacked slate on paper.

Among those was Warriors-Pistons, where Golden State was visiting the team holding the NBA’s worst record, but they quickly found themselves in a hole that they struggled to dig themselves out of. With 4.2 seconds to go, Golden State trailed by three and ran a gorgeous sideline play to get Klay Thompson a clean look for the game-tying three with one second left.

That seemed like it might force overtime, but Saddiq Bey had other ideas, as he took an inbound, spun around, and fired in the game-winning three at the buzzer to give Detroit its 11th win of the season in dramatic fashion.

Bey finished the game with 17 points, as he provided a big lift for Detroit off of the bench, while Bojan Bogdanovic paced the Pistons with 29 points as he continues to be a steady performer offensively. On the other side, Klay had 30 points to lead all scorers, continuing his hot streak of late, and Jordan Poole had 24, but they were the only two Warriors starters to reach double figures as they continue to miss Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins’ presence.