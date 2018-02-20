Getty Image

The Philadelphia 76ers appear headed for their first playoff appearance since 2012, led by All-Star center Joel Embiid and Rookie of the Year candidate Ben Simmons. While Philly has emerged as one of the league’s bright young teams that appears to be on the verge of being a contender, there were some dark times for the Sixers between 2012 and now.

The Process, as it’s now become known, began when Sam Hinkie took over as general manager in 2013, with a vision of tearing down the existing structure of the franchise and rebuilding it from the ground up. Hinkie was far from the first GM to embrace tanking, but he may have done so more openly and been more brash about the effort than anyone ever has been.

Hinkie didn’t just have the Sixers tank for a year, he did so for three full years, with the idea that if you load up on high draft picks you improve your odds of landing a superstar that can be the kind of generational talent required to build a championship team around him. The math, as it always did with Sam, worked. The Process remains just that, though, as Philly has to prove it has staying power as does Joel Embiid, the generational talent the Sixers kept hoping to land.

Embiid says he owes it to Hinkie to be great, because him being unable to play and show that talent for two years led to Hinkie being pushed out. As he made his All-Star debut, he proved he belongs with the game’s elite and for some that’s enough to point to The Process as being a success. For others, there are still questions.