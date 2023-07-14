The Portland Trail Blazers got their point guard of the future in the 2023 NBA Draft by selecting Scoot Henderson with the No. 3 overall pick. While there were major questions about whether the team would use that selection or trade it with the hopes of finding a win-now move to placate Damian Lillard, Portland opted to go with the G League Ignite standout.

Basketball fans only got a glimpse of what Henderson could do at Summer League this year due to a shoulder injury he suffered in the Blazers’ opening game against the Houston Rockets, but despite the fact that he’s been shut down by the team, Henderson has stayed in Las Vegas supporting the rest of Portland’s roster. And on Thursday night during the team’s game against the Orlando Magic, ESPN was able to mic Henderson up and get his thoughts on the game while he was on the bench.

There was just one (extremely fun) problem with this: Henderson got way too excited about how his teammates were performing, so he kept interrupting his own interview so he could root his guys on, much to the delight of everyone.

Henderson is a gigantic personality, which frequently came through during this. It’s obviously difficult to have this during regular season and postseason NBA games, but here’s hoping we get more mic’d up athletes who lose their minds on the bench during games going forward, somehow.