Scottie Pippen famously broke out a new sneaker for the 1994 NBA All-Star Game, as he took the floor in the Nike Air Maestro IIs en route to taking home the game’s MVP award. The sneakers were strikingly red with black accents throughout and, of course, the iconic Nike swoosh.

Fast forward to today and Pippen and Nike teamed up to re-release the famous kicks. The Air Maestro IIs were released on the SNKRS app on Thursday morning for $140, and as of 4:30 p.m., pairs were still available. In anticipation of the release, Pippen teamed up with House of Hoops for a video highlighting himself wearing the sneakers while telling stories about his history with them.