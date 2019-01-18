James Harden is playing some of the best offensive basketball in the history of the NBA. While that may seem hyperbolic, Harden’s individual brilliance in the recent past can’t be overstated, as the reigning MVP is averaging a staggering 42.2 points per game over the course of an 18-game streak in which he has exceeded 30 points in each contest.

In short, he has been virtually unstoppable during this run. Harden is playing the game in a different way than virtually anyone ever has, unleashing his step-back three-point shooting (15.3 three-point attempts per game in the last 18), attacking the rim (14.4 free throw attempts per game), and finding teammates (9.1 assists per game) to unlock Houston’s overall offense.

As a result, many have speculated as to the best way to defend him at this juncture and, on Thursday, ESPN analysts Scottie Pippen and Tracy McGrady tried their hand as part of a segment. The focus was on Pippen’s plan to defend Harden, which is a good decision given that he is one of the best defenders in history. Still, it transformed into a riveting back-and-forth that isn’t often seen on televised coverage.