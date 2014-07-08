Screen & Roll Vol. 6: Summer League, The Chi League Pro-Am & More

With the blink-and-you-missed it way basketball has infiltrated our online and television lives, it’s only fair you get some warning for what’s up next. Whether it’s a basketball game halfway around the world, the NBA Finals, a revealing interview, or a high school star’s mix tape, we’ve got you covered with our “Screen & Roll” recap of what’s coming on for the coming week.

The following selections cover July 7 – July 13:

2014 NBA Summer League – Orlando/Las Vegas

ORLANDO

The NBA’s first stint of summer league kicked off last weekend in Orlando and continues all this week. There are 17 games remaining to be played at the Magic’s practice court, including a five-game series on “Championship Day” to determine the winner on Friday.

Fans have already been treated with impressive performances from redshirt NBA freshman Nerlens Noel of the 76ers and rookies Aaron Gordan of the Magic and Jarnell Stokes of the Grizzlies. NBA sophomores like OKC’s Steven Adams, Detroit’s Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Brooklyn’s Mason Plumlee have unsurprisingly used their NBA experience to their advantage and stood out from the rest of the pack. On a downside, Boston’s Marcus Smart and Miami’s Shabazz Napier struggled in their NBA summer league debuts, but they have plenty of time left to quell those early jitters.

Don’t miss out on any summer league action as it concludes in Orlando this week and shifts to the desert this weekend. You won’t want to regret missing out on highlights from the fresh faces in the NBA like the ones below.

NBASL – Orlando airs throughout the week on NBA TV. Check your local listings for game times.

LAS VEGAS

Summer league will trek out West this weekend to the Thomas & Mack Center and the COX Pavilion on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas. The 67-game, 11-day basketball event will host 23 NBA teams and some of the brightest draft picks from last month, such as Andrew Wiggins, Jabari Parker, and Julius Randle. Newly inked head coach of the Golden State Warriors Steve Kerr will be looking to defend his team’s crown as last year’s Las Vegas Summer League Champions in his coaching debut.

Just like the summer league in Orlando, NBA TV will be broadcast all games from Vegas, including 38 games live. If you are bored at work and can get away with it, you can also watch games on NBA.com and the summer league app with a subscription.

The first day of the summer league in Vegas will be must-see TV, as Julius Randle makes his NBA debut in a Lakers uniform to take on the Raptors at 6:00 PM EST on NBA TV. Then at 8:00 PM EST on NBA TV, Andrew Wiggins and the Cavaliers battle Jabari Parker and the Bucks. The #1 pick of the 2014 Draft against the #2 pick on the first day of action in Vegas? Not bad at all.

NBASL – Las Vegas runs from Saturday, July 11 to July 21 on NBA TV. Check your local listings for game times or click HERE.

