Serge Ibaka Had 26 First Half Points As The Raptors Dominated The Lakers Without Kawhi

11.04.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Toronto Raptors made their lone trip to face the Lakers in Los Angeles on Sunday and did so without their top star, as Kawhi Leonard sat out to rest a sore left foot.

While his absence may have caused the matchup to lose some of its luster, the Raptors certainly didn’t seem hampered by not having him on the court as they dominated the Lakers from the opening tip. Toronto had a 42-17 lead at the end of the first quarter and took a 71-49 advantage to the locker room for halftime.

Without Kawhi and against a Lakers’ frontcourt that is porous defensively, the Raptors decided to feed Serge Ibaka, who looked like the Ibaka that dominated in Oklahoma City that many thought was long gone. Ibaka was a perfect 11-of-11 from the field, including a three-pointer, for 26 points in the first half, along with six rebounds and two steals.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers
TAGSLA LAKERSSERGE IBAKATORONTO RAPTORS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

11.02.18 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

10.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.30.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.29.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.29.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Robyn, Thom Yorke, And Ty Dolla Sign And Jeremih

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Robyn, Thom Yorke, And Ty Dolla Sign And Jeremih

10.26.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP