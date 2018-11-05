Getty Image

The Toronto Raptors made their lone trip to face the Lakers in Los Angeles on Sunday and did so without their top star, as Kawhi Leonard sat out to rest a sore left foot.

While his absence may have caused the matchup to lose some of its luster, the Raptors certainly didn’t seem hampered by not having him on the court as they dominated the Lakers from the opening tip. Toronto had a 42-17 lead at the end of the first quarter and took a 71-49 advantage to the locker room for halftime.

Without Kawhi and against a Lakers’ frontcourt that is porous defensively, the Raptors decided to feed Serge Ibaka, who looked like the Ibaka that dominated in Oklahoma City that many thought was long gone. Ibaka was a perfect 11-of-11 from the field, including a three-pointer, for 26 points in the first half, along with six rebounds and two steals.