Shaq Dressed Up Like Emo Jimmy Butler For Halloween

It’s Halloween, and it’s a Tuesday night, which means that the Inside the NBA guys are on TNT for some NBA action in costume. While no one on set went quite as far as Giannis Antetokounmpo did one day prior when he dressed up like Hulk and did his best Hulk voice, the fellas still managed to lean into their respective bits.

The star of the show was, without a doubt, Shaquille O’Neal. The former NBA champion with the Miami Heat decided to pay tribute to another member of the Heat, as he threw on a t-shirt, a wig, a lip ring, and a nose ring as part of an Emo Jimmy Butler costume.

Kudos to Shaq for realizing that the best Halloween costumes are the ones that don’t require going too far over the top — the man is getting away with wearing a t-shirt to work for the evening! As for the rest of the team, Charles Barkley wore a completely ridiculous hat as part of his bus driver costume, while Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson turned to movies for inspiration, with Smith dressing like Iceman from Top Gun and Johnson dressing like Vito Corleone from The Godfather.

It is unclear if the guys will change out of their costumes as the night goes on, but at the very least, I hope Shaq does not.

