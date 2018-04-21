Shaq Will Explore His Love For Poetry In A New Television Series

Getty Image

Shaquille O’Neal is no stranger to verse and writing rhymes. He was one of the first pro athletes to dip his oversize toe into the music industry early in his career when he started making guest appearances on hip hop albums and eventually released a rap album of his own.

The Big Diesel may not spit that hot fire as often as he used to anymore, but that doesn’t mean his love for rhyme and wordplay has waned over the years.

In fact, Shaq will discuss his lifelong love for the written word as part of a new series called “Poetry in America.” Shaq has already filmed his segment for an episode of the 12-part series, wherein he reads a poem, then discusses it with series host and Harvard English Professor Elisa New.