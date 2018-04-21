Shaq Will Explore His Love For Poetry In A New Television Series

#Shaq
04.20.18 48 mins ago

Getty Image

Shaquille O’Neal is no stranger to verse and writing rhymes. He was one of the first pro athletes to dip his oversize toe into the music industry early in his career when he started making guest appearances on hip hop albums and eventually released a rap album of his own.

The Big Diesel may not spit that hot fire as often as he used to anymore, but that doesn’t mean his love for rhyme and wordplay has waned over the years.

In fact, Shaq will discuss his lifelong love for the written word as part of a new series called “Poetry in America.” Shaq has already filmed his segment for an episode of the 12-part series, wherein he reads a poem, then discusses it with series host and Harvard English Professor Elisa New.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Shaq
TAGSpoetry in americaShaq

Listen To This

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

04.19.18 1 day ago
All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

04.18.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 4 days ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 7 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

04.14.18 7 days ago 3 Comments
King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP