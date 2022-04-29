The first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs is essentially done and dusted. Outside of the Memphis Grizzlies and the Minnesota Timberwolves continuing to go at one another, every first round series has been decided, with three teams — the Philadelphia 76ers, the Phoenix Suns, and the Dallas Mavericks — taking care of business in road Game 6s on Thursday night to punch their tickets to the conference semifinals.

What does this mean? Well, for most of us, it means that we’ll watch the Grizzlies and Timberwolves play their Game 6 on Friday on ESPN before a pair of series — Game 1 of Bucks/Celtics and, potentially, Game 7 of Grizzlies/Timberwolves — have games on Sunday on ABC. But for the Inside the NBA crew, the Sixers, Suns, and Mavs winning means there are no games this weekend on Turner’s airwaves, and after the Mavericks beat the Jazz, Shaquille O’Neal was the happiest person in the world.

Shaq saw Bojan Bogdanovic’s potential game-winning shot miss and reacted by throwing a fist in the air and jumping out of his seat with a huge smile on his face. Now, it does not seem that Shaq has any sort of beef with the Utah Jazz. He, like all of us, just likes having free weekends, is all, and got one thanks to 24-point outings from both Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson.

The most incredible part of this is that Chuck managed to correctly pick all three games to get the TNT fellas a long weekend, meaning all three fought off the Chuck Guarantee Curse to advance to the second round.